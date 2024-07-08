Remnants of Beryl to impact Indiana starting Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The remnants of Beryl will be on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday here in Indiana. Soaking rain looks to be the primary concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for today with higher clouds increasing as the day goes on. High temperatures near 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will likely remain. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: The remnants of Beryl will first start to impact Indiana with scattered light showers arriving in the midday hours. Showers and storms will be on/off for many for the afternoon with soaking rain Tuesday night. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place south of I-70 for the potential of isolated tornadoes on the southeast side of the low-pressure system.

7-DAY FORECAST: Showers will continue into Wednesday morning before shifting off to the east gradually through the day. Winds may gusts 25+ mph as the center of the system goes by. From Beryl’s remnants, multiple inches of rain are on the table NW of Indianapolis. Our weather will then quiet down to close the week with a chance of rain this weekend.