Restarting streak of 90s Wednesday, very hot open to summer ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mention in last evening’s weather blog of more clouds and precip Tuesday played out with temperatures being held down a bit today. Some clearing did eventually occur in the afternoon hours.

We look to get right back on the 90 degree train as we transition towards the start of summer. Heat warnings and advisories also remain in effect until at least Friday for northern/eastern portions of Indiana.

Tuesday night: Another mostly cloudy and muggy night will be on deck with a low chance for spotty showers and storms. Otherwise, lows will once again be on the warm side with numbers down into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: We’re looking at the return of widespread 90s to end the spring season as the hot dome starts to build back westward. Sunshine will be more prevalent with skies turning partly sunny. There is a low chance for a spotty thunderstorm, but expect a mainly dry and humid day.

Thursday: Summer is shaping up to begin on a blazing hot note due to the aforementioned hot dome back-building over us. Plenty of sunshine and higher humidity values will make way for yet another miserable day. Highs are looking to be close to record territory as well for Thursday with numbers rising into the mid 90s. Indy’s record high for Thursday is 100 from 1953. Expect heat index values to be up to/over 100 at times.

8-Day Forecast: Stifling heat is not going to let up going into the weekend with highs staying in the mid 90s. Expect heat indices near or over 100 to remain with us as the higher humidity rolls on. Friday’s record high in Indy will also be in jeopardy as it is 98 from 1988. By Sunday, we could see some evolution of the hot dome breaking down. This will lead way to a scattered rain/storm chance Sunday, but it will still be hot. Rolling into next week, it’s not looking like we’ll get much relief from the hot air as temperatures will still be above normal.