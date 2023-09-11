Return of showers Monday night, well below normal temperatures through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After having an 80 degree day with lots of sunshine, we’ll increase cloud cover and rain chances tonight. This will bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler air going into midweek.

Monday night: Much of the state tonight looks to work some sort of shower activity. Showers will mostly be light and steady going into Tuesday.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Expect showers to be ongoing through daybreak Tuesday. This activity will gradually move to the south and east. There could be a few lingering showers Tuesday afternoon.

Much of the state will have very low rain totals overall from this system.

Highs are set to be cooler due to the passage of the cold front with numbers only in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Cool air will keeps it presence around through our Wednesday. We will start the day in the upper 40s to low 50s before we warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a marvelous mid-September day to be outside with winds staying light.

8-Day Forecast: Pleasant weather will be the story for the remainder of the workweek with highs in the low to mid 70s. Below normal temperatures persist into the weekend with highs in the mid 70s. There could be a small chance for rain on Sunday, but a mostly dry weekend is expected for now.