Weather Blog

Return to 70s Thursday, more active weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to work our way back into the 60s for our Wednesday as scattered showers move through the state. Better rain chances are on the way for our Wednesday night before we continue to tack on even warmer air.

Wednesday night: Showers are likely tonight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. There will also be instances of heavy rainfall at times too. Severe weather is not expected. Along with the rain, gusty winds of over 30 MPH are expected at times.

The rain and cloud cover will open the door for a mild night with lows only dropping into the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: A few showers are possible going into the Thursday morning commute. Cloud cover will then decrease going into the afternoon hours. Rain showers look to quickly develop back into the picture by late Thursday.

As the cloud cover decreases, temperatures will be able to make a return to the 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storm chances stick with us throughout the first half of Friday before we dry out for the remainder of the day.

The warmer than normal trend rolls on with highs rising into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmest air of the year arrives for our Saturday with temperatures soaring into the 80s. Windy conditions will help aid in the arrival of this marvelous warm air. Another weather system will then slide in by late Sunday, which will bring rain and storm chances. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Rain and storm chances are set to continue into Monday with much cooler air returning next week.