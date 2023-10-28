Rounds of rain this weekend, chilly air for Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Say goodbye to our warm air. A cold front crossed the area last night and will linger around this weekend. This will bring multiple rounds of rain as well as much colder air next week.

TODAY: Few spotty showers waking up. The rest of the daytime hours will be mostly cloudy. Our high temperature today was already reached at midnight in the upper 60s. This afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Widespread, soaking showers move into the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: On/off light showers during most of the day. Another chance at soaking rain late in the day into Sunday night. The largest rainfall amounts that fall Saturday into Sunday night will be in southern Indiana. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Colder air continues to rush in with sunshine returning Monday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the 40s. There are some hints of a few flurries that could be possible on Halloween in the afternoon into the overnight hours. Temperatures bounce back next weekend into the mid-50s.