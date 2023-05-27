Saturday Night Weather

Some high thin clouds started to move into Indiana on Saturday. These clouds are connected to a weather system in the Southeast U.S. Sunday, the clouds will get thicker and could produce a few brief sprinkles. However, there should be little or no impact on the Indy 500. For the most part, we will see our warming trend roll on through the Memorial Day holiday. And there is a bonus, the warmer temps will come without much humidity increase until next week.

This evening – Mostly cloudy and dry with comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight – Cloudy, dry and not as cool. Low 58

Sunday – Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle. High 83

Memorial Day – Becoming partly cloudy and a little warmer. High 86.

Extended Outlook (Tue – Sun)

Gradually getting warmer with more humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s all week. there is a chance for some spotty showers on Friday.

A large area of rain in the Southeast is moving toward Indiana. The good news is that the air is so dry in Central Indiana now that the rain will, for the most part, be evaporating before it gets here. Just a slight chance for a few sprinkles Sunday.

FutureCast shows the area of rain moving into Ohio and Kentucky Sunday afternoon but staying south of Central Indiana.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday. That will hold temperatures down a bit. Upper 70s in the afternoon is about average for this time in May. However, even though it will be cloudy, don’t forget the sunblock.