Weather Blog

Saturday showers, sun returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly and sunny start to Saturday, but showers arrive later this afternoon.

TODAY: We’ll see some sunshine for the start of the day. Clouds increase during the late morning and rain arrives in the early afternoon. Scattered showers continue into the early evening. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: There’s still a chance for a few scattered showers early on this evening. Rain eventually ends and skies become partly cloudy during the overnight hours. Winds pick up a little out of the west southwest. Lows fall into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 50s, which is near normal for this time of the year.

MONDAY: A few scattered showers will be possible for the first part of the workweek. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Monday. It will stay cloudy with a few spotty showers.

8 DAY FORECAST: The weather pattern stays unsettled for the next few days. Rain will be likely on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay close to 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday. More scattered showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like we dry out for next weekend with temperatures cooling down a bit.