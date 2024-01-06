Scattered morning snow becomes spotty on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are waking up to snow on the ground finally in central Indiana. Scattered snow showers and rain south will start to back off in the coming hours. Be sure to send in your snow reports and to take it slow on the roads!

TODAY: AM scattered rain/snow wraps up west to east mid-morning. Total amounts for most will range from 1″-2″ north of the rain/snow line in south-central Indiana. Spotty flurries are still possible the rest of the day. High temperatures in the mid-30s. With these temperatures above freezing in the afternoon, some melting will occur from the morning accumulations.

If you are on your way to the Colts game, round 2 of this system will start to arrive potentially for the ride home. The good news is this round of rain and snow will be lighter.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and snow fill back in. Not much additional accumulation is expected with this round. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Scattered snow flurries will be around in the morning. From Saturday night into Sunday morning, many spots could see a trace up to half an inch. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A strong storm to watch Tuesday into Wednesday. Precipitation is very likely, but whether it is mainly rain or a rain/snow mix is still up in there for Tuesday-Tuesday night. Wednesday our area could see some backside snow to this system. With our upper air pattern shift, another storm bringing rain/snow may be possible late week.