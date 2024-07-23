Scattered rain chance Wednesday; temperature trend to stay warm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana pretty much rinsed and repeated Monday’s weather for Tuesday with near-normal temps and a little bit of humid air.

This time, showers were mainly confined to areas north and west of Indianapolis.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the next best chance for rain the remainder of this week. Then, we’ll eventually focus toward hotter air in the near future.

Tuesday night: The chance for a few stray showers will stay in place until sunset. Lows will only dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: A slow-moving front will give way to scattered showers and storms starting in the morning in northern Indiana. Things will slowly progress into central Indiana for the afternoon and nighttime hours.

It is also possible that some wildfire smoke pushes down near the surface at times. This would drop the air quality and visibility if this happens. At the very least, some smoke will be in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: A few showers may linger mainly south of Interstate 70 into the first part of the day. Otherwise, we’re in for a mostly dry day with highs in the low 80s. It will also stay a little humid, too.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to go on a gradual incline heading into the final weekend of July. We’ll eventually find ourselves approaching the upper 80s by Sunday. Rain and storm chances will also return starting Sunday and carry into week. Longer-range guidance suggests a good chunk of next week could be on the hotter side of things.