Scattered rain Friday, coolest air of the season this weekend | Sep. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was our hottest day this week with highs in the upper 80s and feeling like summer. Now, we’ll look to cram in two different seasons within two days as a big cooldown is ahead this weekend.

This cooldown will be due to a system that passes through to end the workweek.

Thursday night: Before we get to dramatic changes in this forecast, we’ll go through a mild and mostly clear night. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: A forecast transition is still on schedule for Friday with a cold front set to move in. This will cause scattered shower and isolated storm development. Timeline for activity will be mainly from mid-late morning to mid-late afternoon. A stray shower may stick around into the evening, but by the time we get to high school football action, dry air settles in.

Highs look to occur mainly in the early to mid afternoon hours with numbers in the low 80s. For the second half of Friday, the muggy meter will drop, and winds will turn more breezy out of the north.

Weekend: Prepare for the coolest air of this season for both Saturday and Sunday. We are going to see temperatures drop 15-25 degrees from Thursday to this weekend. for both the high and low temperatures. Saturday will be the day more locations fail to get out of the 60s. We can’t rule out a few showers Saturday as well, but it will be mostly dry with a breezy wind out of the north. Two other things worth noting:

Indy’s last day in the 60s was on May 14th (high of 66).

Saturday night will feature widespread low to mid 40s for the low temperatures.

Sunday looks to push back into the low 70s.

7-Day Forecast: Unfortunately, this weekend’s fall-like weather is merely a flash in the pan with this forecast. We’re going to go right back to the 80s next week as a bigger warmup looks to take place. Much of next week at the very least also looks dry.