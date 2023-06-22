Scattered rain Friday, hot first weekend of summer with additional storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had more tolerable conditions and cloud cover for our Thursday. We look to eventually turn up the heat and humidity going into the first weekend of summer with more rain and storm chances.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and mild for us tonight with isolated showers possible.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Isolated to scattered showers are possible throughout our Friday with the best chance for activity confined to the eastern half of the state. This will be due to a low to our southeast that will move closer to us.

Highs look to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: The aforementioned low will disintegrate and lead way to hot temperatures cruising into the state starting Saturday. Highs are set to reach the upper 80s. with some locations likely hitting the 90s.

8-Day Forecast: The hot air lingers into Sunday with higher humidity values. We will also watch the chance for showers and storms Sunday with even the risk for strong to severe storms. At this time damaging winds is the primary concern, but large hail and rotating storms are also possible. Rain and storm chances persist into next Monday with cooler temperatures settling in through the first half of next week.