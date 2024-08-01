Scattered rain Friday, mostly dry weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — August has started off with a continuation of active weather and miserable humidity.

The same system that has influenced this activity is going to slowly move out going into the weekend. However, it will bring some extra rain chances as it gradually departs the region.

Thursday night: A few showers and storms will remain possible tonight after working through an active Thursday morning and afternoon.

Lows will only fall into the low 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and a few storms will develop through Friday afternoon into the nighttime hours. This will be on the backside of the aforementioned system that is set to slowly move out.

There is a low threat for strong to severe storms with damaging wind being the main concern.

Highs are set to be a little cooler due to extensive cloud cover and the scattered rain with numbers in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: A few showers may linger into Saturday. We will remain uncomfortable with higher humidity values staying in place. Highs look to top out in the mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast: Sunday will be a hotter and more sunny day with highs pushing close to 90. Some spots may get into the 90s on Sunday and even next Monday. The muggy meter will remain elevated into the first half of next week with rain and storm chances returning next Tuesday.