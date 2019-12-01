Scattered rain mixing with snow today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dose of wintry precipitation could slow down traveling on Sunday. But quieter conditions will return for much of the work week.

Sunday:

A strong low pressure system will track across the state Sunday, bringing another round of chilly rain showers to the area starting late Sunday morning into the afternoon. As temperatures continue to cool, look for rain to mix with snow as we head later into the afternoon, with a full transition to snow later this evening.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day, starting in the mid 40s Sunday morning, and dipping to the upper 30s this afternoon.

Sunday Night:

A system will continue to push east, still sparking scattered snow showers across the area. Some lighter accumulations or less than 1″ will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Precipitation should move out just before daybreak Monday.

Overnight lows will dip to the lower 30s.

Monday:

It will be a cloudy and chilly start to the work week with highs only hitting the upper 30s by the afternoon.

8-day Forecast:

A relatively quiet forecast is on tap for much of the week. Temperatures should rebound to seasonal levels by mid week. A slight chance for rain and/or snow showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday.