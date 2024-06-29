Scattered rain today, more comfortable air on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is on its way to Indiana. Ahead of the front, scattered rain is expected along with a few storms. This will not be a non-stop all-day rain. You will be able to find dry hours for outdoor activities.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning into early afternoon. After this round, more dry time is expected. Central Indiana will have a chance at pop-up showers and storms this evening. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place with damaging wind as the primary threat. This risk is mainly in play for any storms later today. Highs in the mid-80s with muggy air.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms early on. Rainfall totals from the entire system will not be too impressive. Mosts spots finish between 0.1″and -0.5″ of rainfall. Clouds will then decrease through the early morning. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with comfortable air building in as the day goes on. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: July begins on a fantastic note with a similar forecast to Sunday. Temperatures once again start to warm mid-week as multiple rain chances will be possible along a slow-moving front. This could include some showers and storms on the 4th of July, we will see as we get closer.