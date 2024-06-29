Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Scattered rain today, more comfortable air on Sunday

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is on its way to Indiana. Ahead of the front, scattered rain is expected along with a few storms. This will not be a non-stop all-day rain. You will be able to find dry hours for outdoor activities.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning into early afternoon. After this round, more dry time is expected. Central Indiana will have a chance at pop-up showers and storms this evening. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place with damaging wind as the primary threat. This risk is mainly in play for any storms later today. Highs in the mid-80s with muggy air.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms early on. Rainfall totals from the entire system will not be too impressive. Mosts spots finish between 0.1″and -0.5″ of rainfall. Clouds will then decrease through the early morning. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with comfortable air building in as the day goes on. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: July begins on a fantastic note with a similar forecast to Sunday. Temperatures once again start to warm mid-week as multiple rain chances will be possible along a slow-moving front. This could include some showers and storms on the 4th of July, we will see as we get closer.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Split weather weekend to end...
Weather Blog /
Great end of June for...
Weather Stories /
More Humid Friday, stormy Saturday
Weather Blog /
Warmer and more humid Friday,...
Weather /
Increasing rain/storm chance and humidity...
Weather Blog /
Drought conditions worsen in central...
Weather Stories /
Fantastic Thursday, humidity and storms...
Weather Blog /
Foggy morning, pleasant Thursday; heat...
Weather /