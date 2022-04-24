Weather Blog

Scattered showers and storms Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another warm day, we are tracking the chance of a few stronger storms. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for Benton, Jasper, and Newton counties until 8 PM EDT.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will be arriving along a cold front. A few of these will be stronger thunderstorms, especially in the northern parts of the state. That is why a slight risk (2/5) of severe weather is possible in these regions. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: The cold front will be slow mover across the state through the morning. This means scattered rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible in central Indiana through the morning into midday. In afternoon, rain chances will be decreasing with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 60s right after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for the morning and early afternoon. In the late afternoon, temperatures could creep right back to 60 degrees.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Cloud cover decreases as the night goes on. Along with the partly cloud skies, temperatures should get chilly. Lows will be just under 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: The sunshine returns to Indiana. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day, but a little chilly. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s.

8-Day forecast: Behind the cold front passing on Monday, temperatures will be running below average mid-week. Plenty of sunshine is expected from Tuesday all the way into Friday.Rain chances return next weekend.