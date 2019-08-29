Scattered showers, storms to end week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a nice Thursday, clouds and possible showers are expected to move into the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, and a spotty shower may be possible north of I-70. Humidity stays low with temperatures falling into the middle 60s overnight.

FRIDAY: Clouds will increase throughout the day. A few spotty showers will be possible. Not everyone will see rain, but keep the umbrella nearby. The high temperatures on Friday will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most of the high school football games should be dry. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with lows falling into the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. There’s still a slight chance for a stray shower to pop up, and highs will climb close to 80.

8-DAY FORECAST: A few scattered showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday, but there should be many dry hours. Temperatures begin to climb heading into next week, with highs in the middle 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.