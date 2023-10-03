Scattered showers arrive Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy these next two days with high temperatures in the 80s. On average our last 80-degree day is on October 7.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine once again in the forecast. High temperatures today check in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few more clouds in western Indiana. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will still be warm, however clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Rain will be isolated in nature through the morning. Showers become more widespread in the afternoon and evening hours. We cannot rule out some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Many across the state will have the chance at 0.50″ of rainfall through Friday. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Much cooler air rushes in behind this next system. The weekend forecast will be considerably cooler than this past weekend. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.