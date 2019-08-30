Scattered showers for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– An isolated shower is possible this evening.

TONIGHT: There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower this evening. The best chance will be south of I-70. Many of the high school footballs should be dry with temperatures falling into the lower 70s. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and mild conditions. Lows fall into the upper 50s close to 60.

TOMORROW: Clouds begin to increase across much of central Indiana on Saturday. There’s a very slight chance we may see a few passing showers but many spots should stay dry. Highs will climb into the upper 70s close to 80.

SUNDAY: Rain chances increase throughout the day. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: While there is a slight chance for a few spotty showers, don’t cancel any outdoor plans for Labor Day. Skies stay partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures rise into the upper 80s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs fall back into the upper 70s with sunny skies for the end of the week.