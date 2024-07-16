Scattered showers into Wednesday, marvelous weather to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the wake of Monday’s activity, we ended up being slightly cooler for our Tuesday. However, it will still a bit humid out there with a stiff breeze out of the west.

Rain chances will stick around into Wednesday before we get rewarded with picture perfect weather in the back half of this week.

Tuesday night: Spotty to scattered showers and storms will be possible into tonight and early Wednesday. No severe weather is expected.

Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms will remain possible for Wednesday morning and afternoon before a front finally pushes through the state. No severe weather is expected.

Highs will top out in the low 80s. We’ll also feel humid for much of the day until we get to Wednesday night.

Thursday: We are in for a beautiful Thursday! The day will start off for us in the upper 50s to low 60s before we enjoy a mostly sunny and muggy-free afternoon. Highs will be below normal for this time of the year with numbers in the mid to upper 70s. This will be our pick of the week.

7-Day Forecast: Friday will be equally as impressive pretty much with comfortable conditions and highs in the upper 70s. We look to creep back into the low 80s this weekend, but we’ll still feel fantastic. We’ll also stay dry going into early next week.