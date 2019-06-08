Scattered showers Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Clouds will stick around Saturday evening with a slight chance for a passing shower. Easterly winds remain breezy through the night.

There’s a better chance for scattered showers during the day on Sunday. A few spotty showers may be possible as early as daybreak.

Clouds hang around for the rest of the day with on and off scattered showers. There may be a rumble or two of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures on Sunday start off in the middle and upper 60s and climb into the upper 70s for the afternoon.

Humidity levels increase Sunday, but cooler and less humid air arrives for the first part of the work week.

The threat of rain continues for the first part of Monday as a cold front moves across the state. Look for showers to start off the morning commute Monday, but rain will exit the area by early afternoon.

Clouds begin to clear, and we may see a little sunshine later in the afternoon and evening.

Highs Monday will be in the middle 70s, and it will feel much less humid.

High pressure builds across the area Tuesday. We’ll see partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. A chance of rain arrives late Wednesday and into the first part of Thursday. Overall temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below normal through much of next week.