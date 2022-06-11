Weather Blog

Scattered showers tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas of showers and a few thunderstorms are moving into central Indiana. Tomorrow, we will still have to monitor a rain chance.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder still start to build in. Low temperatures will be back into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Rain chances from overnight should continue into parts of tomorrow. Expect on/off showers and storms from the morning into to midday. As the day goes on, the total coverage of these showers and storms should decrease. However, we could see some pop-up storms re-fire in the afternoon. The severe threat is only marginal (1/5). Some sun should build later on in the day. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the heat starting to build. There is an isolated chance of a storm late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Record heat will continue to build in Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will have highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. There is rain chance on Thursday that may bring some relief. Regardless, next weekend should be cooler back in the 80s.