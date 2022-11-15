Weather Blog

Scattered snow possible Wednesday; bitter cold to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We did not see as much activity for our Tuesday as originally forecasted due to more dry air settling in than expected.

A round of scattered snow is possible for Wednesday before we march toward bitter cold air.

Tuesday night: Light snow and mixed precipitation will persist for areas north of I-70 tonight. Little to no accumulation is expected for central Indiana.

We will once again dip below freezing Tuesday night with lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Additional snow chances are in play for Wednesday afternoon and night. There could even be a few snow squalls (intense snowbands) that develop and reduce visibilities by a bit. So, be careful during the evening commute if you get caught in an intense snowband.

Highs are only set to get into the mid to upper 30s as a breeze out of the west with cloud cover holds temperatures down a bit.

Thursday: It will be cloudy to start before we work in a little bit of sunshine, but temperatures will still be colder than Wednesday. Highs will top out in the mid 30s. We also can’t rule out a few flurries.

8-Day Forecast: Be prepared for a frigid start to Friday with wind chill values in the single digits. Highs will have some difficulty with getting into the mid 20s. The brisk cold sticks around through the weekend with highs only rising into the low 30s and lows in the mid-teens. For those ready to get away from this very chilly weather, we look to build in a warmup next week as we get closer to Thanksgiving Day.