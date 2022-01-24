Weather Blog

Scattered snow to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the morning with scattered snow showers! Snow will arrive mid morning with a bulk of the heavy and steady snow falling in northern Indiana. Temperatures will start in the lower to mid 20s. Snow will remain scattered through the day with light accumulation in central parts of the state. Less than 1″ expected in the central parts of the state while northern Indiana sees around 1″-2″. After the snow cold air rushes in with lows in the mid teens!

It turns much colder Tuesday with highs warming to the lower 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will bottom out in the single digits with feel like temperatures ranging between 5-10 degrees below zero. The cold air will stick around through mid week with highs Wednesday in the lower 20s.

Late week highs should rebound to the mid 30s with a few snow chances possible. Snow chances will end the week with highs in the upper 20s. Highs through the weekend will top out in the lower to mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.