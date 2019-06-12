Scattered storms return Wednesday night with a fall-like feel Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A crisp start to the day with temperatures starting in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Should be a dry and quiet morning and early afternoon with spots returning to the upper 70s for Wednesday.

A cold front will swing in and generate storms through late afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight and through the morning hours of Thursday.

Indianapolis (WISH)

Thursday will be the wettest day we see this week with a scattered storm around at any time during the day. Highs will run significantly cooler only topping out in the lower to mid-60s. Winds will also be a tad gusty out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.

Friday will be a fantastic day with a mainly sunny sky with highs rebounding to the upper 70s.

It’ll be a very short-lived break from the rain as scattered showers and storms return for this weekend. Scattered showers for both Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain potential late Saturday and through the day on Sunday. Rain accumulations could be anywhere between 2-4″ of rain.

Scattered showers will continue through the work week next week with highs warming to the lower 80s.