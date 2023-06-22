Seasonable and breezy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seasonable temperatures for the end of the week with a big warm up just in time for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the state today. We’re starting off mild with temperatures in the 60s. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s today, which is much closer to normal this time of the year. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the east. They may gust at times up to about 20 miles per hour at time.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around for the evening hours with winds still a bit breezy. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. There’s a slim chance for an isolated shower but many spots stay dry. Highs stay in the upper 70s near 80.

SATURDAY: Temperatures soar for the weekend. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the weekend. Humidity values also begin to rise as well. It looks like the first part of the weekend stays dry and will feel like summer.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs climb to near 90 for much of the weekend. It feels much more like summer with hot temperatures and higher humidity. A few showers or storms are possible on Sunday. Temperatures drop for the start of the new workweek with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances continue on Monday with dry conditions for the middle of the week.