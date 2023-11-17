Seasonable and bright this weekend, more rain and much colder air next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes continue to settle into this forecast as we saw some rain in the first half of our Friday. Temperatures are set to cool down more going into the weekend as we’ll feel much closer to normal for this time of the year.

We’ll track another system with even colder air behind it as we head towards Thanksgiving Day.

Friday night: Skies will clear out for tonight as temperatures will be nearly 30 degrees colder than last night. Lows will fall all the way into the upper 20 to low 30s.

Saturday: The first half of this weekend is slated to be mainly sunny with near normal temperatures (albeit chilly). Highs will only rise into the low 50s after a cold start to the day.

Sunday: We’ll keep the mainly sunny trend rolling through our Sunday. It will also be a slightly warmer day as well. Highs are set to rise into the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The sunny and dry pattern will be short lived as we track another system for the first half of next week. Rain will develop in more scattered fashion in the second half of Monday. Then, rain will become likely (potentially widespread) by Tuesday with winds turning a bit breezy. A strong cold front will then swing in and usher in some of the coldest air of the season as we close in on Thanksgiving. Highs by Thanksgiving Day may not even get out of the 30s.