Seasonable first week of 2024 with more active weather possible later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Welcome to 2024 everyone and happy new year!

It’s ironic 2023 ended with the first measurable snow of the 2023-24 season in Indianapolis, with 0.1 of an inch recorded. It marks the second latest date of first measurable snow since records began.

The first day of the new year has been a cloudy and near-normal one. Expect temperatures to remain fairly stagnant this week with sunshine mixing in at times. Then, we could be looking at a bit of activity going into the weekend.

Monday night: Cloudy skies will keep their grip with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Winds will also remain light, but it will factor in a wind chill of low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: We’ll try to work in some sunshine, but we’ll also increase the winds a little bit. Even though these winds will be out of the southwest, temperatures are going to fail getting out of the 30s. Wind gusts could go over 20 mph at times with feels-like temperatures in the 20s for much of the day. Overall, you will want to be bundled up as you head out.

Wednesday: Another fairly chilly start to the day is expected with us feeling like the lower 20s. One notable difference that will be in place is that winds will gradually shift from the southwest in the morning to the northwest by the night. This will be because of a cold front that slides through in the afternoon and evening. There could be some scattered flurries and snow showers across north central and central Indiana going into Wednesday night and early Thursday behind this front. Along with snow potential, winds will turn a little bit breezy again late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Highs will once again top out in the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday will start off brisk with wind chill values in the teens before another mid- to upper 30-degree day takes shape. Pattern stays quiet through Friday before precipitation chances increase this weekend. It is worth saying “proceed with caution” on getting excited about snow because models are still quite uncertain with the track of Saturday’s system. A track farther north would put us in fair game of snow accumulation and rain, while a track farther south would keep us mostly dry. Overall, stay tuned to the forecast because there will be some fine-tuning with it. Highs will stay near normal this weekend in the mid to upper 30s.