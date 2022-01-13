Weather Blog

Seasonable Friday, weekend snow chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another nice January afternoon is in the books as lots of sunshine helped us warm back into the 40s! However, we are set to cool things back down going into the weekend with snow chances sliding into the forecast.

Thursday night: Clouds will increase tonight as we keep things quiet and chilly with lows dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: A slightly cooler day is expected to end the workweek under mostly cloudy skies. We are watching a powerful system that looks to scoot down towards the state by the nighttime hours. There is the chance for us to see some snow late Friday and into early Saturday. More on overall specifics will be focused in the weekend section of this blog as this system will hang near the state for a couple of days.

Highs will top out in the mid 30s.

Weekend: Colder air will continue to infiltrate the state as the aforementioned system swings down into the lower Ohio and Tennessee valleys. Highs are going to struggle to get into the 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. Snow chances linger into early Saturday before they slide out of the state for the remainder of the day. Then, the system will turn northeastward, which will give us another chance for snow on Sunday.

More models suggest a track farther south in which central Indiana would miss out on much of the snow. However, some models also continue to suggest a more northerly track and bring better chances for accumulating snow in central Indiana. Overall, it is still not time to throw in the towel on this weekend’s system despite the chances not looking too great.

GFS Snow Totals

NAM Snow Totals

8-Day Forecast: The remainder of the forecast looks to be on the quiet side as we go through next week. Highs will warm-up into the upper 30s before the 20s return by late next week.