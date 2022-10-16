Weather Blog

Seasonable Sunday before temperatures drop dramatically next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy the end of the weekend because much cooler air will move into the state for the start of the new workweek.

TODAY: It’s going to be a beautiful end to the weekend with lots of sunshine. Winds will be a bit breezy at times today. They’ll be out of the west at 5-10 mph but may gust up to 15 and 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will roll into the area. It’s going to still be a bit breezy into the evening hours. Lows fall into the middle 30s.

MONDAY: The chill settles into the state for the new workweek. Highs Monday will stay in the low to middle 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and with the winds gusting up to 25 mph at times that will put a bite in the air.

TUESDAY: Temperatures take a tumble in the morning. We’ll see readings start out below freezing in many spots. A freeze watch is already in place for much of the state. It’s likely we’ll see an end to the growing season. Look for lots of sunshine Tuesday with temperatures still cool in the middle to upper 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: The dry stretch continues. It looks dry through the 8day forecast with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures slowly begin to climb into the 50s for the middle of the week and then into the 70s for next weekend.