Weather Blog

Seasonable Sunday, much warmer next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beautiful end to the weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: A dry day with lots of sunshine for Mother’s Day. A few clouds will move into the state later in the afternoon but no rain is expected. It will be a seasonable day with highs near 70 which is right around normal for this time of the year. Winds will be a touch breezy out of the southeast and may gust near 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: It won’t be as cold tonight as it was last night. Look for partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: A large ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep us sunny, quiet and warm for the next several days. We’ll see sunny skies on Monday with highs climbing into the upper 70s near 80.

TUESDAY: It gets even warmer on Tuesday. Highs climb into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

8 DAY FORECAST: Upper 80s are likely Wednesday and Thursday with 90 degrees not out of the question for some spots around central Indiana. It’s going to be dry and sunny through the rest of the workweek. A few showers are possible next weekend with highs staying above normal in the upper 70s near 80.