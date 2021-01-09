Seasonable Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–After several cloudy days we finally saw some sunshine!

TONIGHT: A few clouds heading into the evening hours. It will be chilly with lows falling into the lower 20s.

SUNDAY: It will be a dry end to the weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine at times during the day. Look for seasonable temperatures with highs climbing into the middle 30s. Winds stay light and variable.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds return Sunday night. It stays chilly with lows falling into the middle 20s once again.

MONDAY: A quiet start to the work week. we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Look for lots of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs climb into the upper 30s near 40.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the lower 40s for the middle part of the workweek. A system heads this way for Thursday and Friday bringing a chance for some snow showers. Colder air returns to the state after that storm systems departs the area. Highs stay close to 30 for next weekend.