Seasonable temperatures return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a warm and windy Wednesday seasonable temperatures return to the state. Temperatures stay around normal heading into the end of the week and the weekend.

TODAY: Winds will be a bit breezy for the first half of the day. Winds have switched to the north and northwest and may gust around 15 to 20 miles per hour this morning. As the day wears on winds decrease throughout the afternoon. Clouds are hanging tough around the state this morning. Sunshine breaks through later this afternoon.



Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

Yesterday we picked up less than a tenth of an inch. Rainfall is well below normal for the month. The latest drought monitor didn’t move much from last week. Some areas in southern Indiana are under a moderate drought.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight we may see a few clouds at times but it will stay dry. Temperatures fall into the 40s. Some areas in northern Indiana fall into the upper 30s overnight.

FRIDAY: The end of the week looks great. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with light winds. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

THIS WEEKEND

Both weekend days look fantastic. We’ll see lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. A few clouds on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: No rain expected in the next 8 days. This weekend temperatures will be a little frosty to start of the weekend mornings. Lows will be in the 30s. Temperatures stay into upper 50s. Lower 60s are possible for the middle part of the week.