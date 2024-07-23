Seasonable temps with spotty showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slightly humid today with near normal temperatures. Spotty showers possible this afternoon but more rain chances develop Wednesday.

TODAY: Some spots this morning started out with a little patchy fog. It will quickly fade away and we will see some sunshine across much of the state. Later this afternoon look for a few puffy clouds to develop. Spotty showers will develop with the heating of the day. They will be very isolated in nature and coverage will be spotty much like yesterday.

Temperatures today rise into the low and middle 80s. This is right around normal for this time of the year. It will stay on the humid side today.

TONIGHT: Skies clear later tonight. We stay with temperatures into the upper 60s. Wind remain light and humidity begins to climb.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers become more numerous on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the state. It will be a little more humid for the afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Rainfall will be spotty with not much in the way of accumulation. Some locations may pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

THURSDAY: Humidity levels drop a little and while we may see an isolated shower it looks like many spots will be dry. Highs drop a little with readings into the lower 80s.

7 DAY FORECAST: Friday looks fantastic with lots of sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures begin to climb for the weekend. Highs climb into the middle and even upper 80s. Rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday. Humidity rises and so do those temperatures. Early next week we may be getting close to 90.