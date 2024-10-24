Seasonable Thursday, rain chances Friday | Oct. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny and seasonable today. Much cooler start to the morning but with lots of sunshine we will see temperatures warm up to seasonable readings for today .

TODAY: This morning temperature started out into the 30s outside of Indianapolis. Some locations in northern Indiana a little frosty this morning. We will look for mostly sunny skies all afternoon thanks to high pressure that’s nearby. We will see temperatures climbing close to normal for this time of year into the low and middle 60s. Winds will be light with high pressure nearby so it will not be as breezy as it has been the last few days.

TONIGHT: Clear skies heading into the evening hours tonight. Overnight clouds begin to increase and it’s not going to be as chilly as what it was this morning. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 40s .

FRIDAY: We really could use the rain and it looks like we will see a little for your Friday. Mainly cloudy skies expected a chance for a few showers will be possible for the first part of the day. Rain showers come to an end between about 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. Rainfall amounts are not going to be a drought buster we will see those amounts maybe a tenth of an inch and some locations. High temperatures on Friday will climb into the lower 70s.

Newest drought monitor shows not much change from last week. Some locations have expanded a little.

Friday night football games look to be dry as the rain clears. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunny and seasonable for the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies most Saturday and Sunday we will see high temperatures into the low and middle 60s. Great weather for all of the sporting events happening across the state this weekend.

Next week we will see temperatures warming back up into the mid and upper 70s on Tuesday. It will be windy as well flirting with that 80 degree mark. Much of next week does look dry as well.