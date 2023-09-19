Seasonable Tuesday, warmer this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a chilly start this morning with some spots outside of the city dropping into the 40s. It’s going to be a beautiful fall day with temperatures around normal for this time of the year.

TODAY: A weak system is going to move across the northern part of the state. A few spotty showers will be possible around northwest Indiana and South Bend. Some cloud cover will be possible in central and southern Indiana as this system works across the state.

Due to the cloud cover and showers northern Indiana will stay in the lower 70s. The rest of central Indiana will climb into the middle and upper 70s. Lower 80s are likely in the southern part of the state.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the concert tonight at TCU Amphitheatre for Three Days Grace and Chevelle it’s going to be dry. Look for a few clouds with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight temperatures stay in the 50s for much of the state. We shouldn’t see as many 40s as we did this morning.

WEDNESDAY: We’re slowly going to see temperatures climb into the 80s for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday climb into the lower 80s with sunshine.

DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE

We could really use some rain but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any this week. We’re running a little less than 2 inches below normal. Right now we’re the second driest September on record. It doesn’t look like we have any rain chances for the next several days. To look at the current drought monitor click here.

8DAY FORECAST: Thursday looks like it is going to be the warmest day of the week. We’ll see highs in the middle 80s with sunshine and dry conditions. Friday night football weather looks great for those high school games. It’s going to be a little warmer with temperatures starting in the lower 80s and upper 70s for kickoff.