Weather Blog

Seasonable weekend ahead, then the heat returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a beautiful Friday across the region to end what was a rather rainy week for portions of the state. We look to keep near average temperatures around for the final weekend of July. Then, as we enter August next week, the heat is set to gradually build back in.

Friday night: Cool and comfortable weather is expected tonight as lows fall into the upper 50s.

Saturday: Pleasant weather will continue for our Saturday as we get to enjoy bright skies and low humidity! If you’re heading to the Gallagher Grand Prix at IMS (begins at 12:30 PM), temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Highs look to once again rise into the low 80s. Cloud cover will eventually increase as we get into the nighttime hours.

Sunday: The near normal temperature trend rolls on into our Sunday, but we will see a slight uptick in the humidity. Rain chances look to also return for portions of the state with isolated to scattered showers possible mainly south of Indy.

Highs are set to top out in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will linger into the first half of next week. Hotter and more muggy weather is also expected as we go throughout next week. This warming trend will lead way to the return of the 90s by next Wednesday.