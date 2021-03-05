Seasonal end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s with a clear sky. Expect to see lots of sunshine through the day with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight lows will fall to the upper 20s with a clear sky.

This weekend looks nice and dry with plenty of sunshine! Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 40s. Slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with a mainly sunny sky.

Next week temperatures look to trend even warmer with highs breaking into the 60s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! It’ll start sunny with increasing rain chances by mid to late week. Expect to see spring like showers and storms mid to late week.