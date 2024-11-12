Seasonal Tuesday, rain arrives Wednesday | Nov. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start with temperatures into the 30s across much of the state. We will see a seasonable day but rain chances arrive for your Wednesday.

TODAY: A cooler start on your Tuesday morning with temperatures into the 30s. We do have a deck of clouds that we are watching move across parts of northern Indiana. Look for sunshine on and off throughout the day today. It will be a seasonable day with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. Normal high for this time of year is 54. Winds will be light as well.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies tonight it will once again be on the chilly side with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 30s .

WEDNESDAY: The first part of Wednesday will start off dry as clouds begin to increase the head of our next storm system. Showers develop after lunch time. Looks like we may see moderate to maybe even heavy rain at times. Could pick up another half an inch, maybe an inch across parts of central and southern Indiana. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s close to 60.

THURSDAY: A few showers may linger into early Thursday morning. We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sun later in the afternoon on Thursday with highs near 55 .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll end the work week with some sunshine and dry conditions on your Friday. It looks like we will see no weather worries for your Friday night football games .

For the weekend it will be a bit warmer with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Look for partly cloudy skies on Saturday and a few scattered showers possible on Sunday.