Series of cold fronts on the way | Oct. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana remains dry along a cold front today. We will have a better chance of rain along a separate front on Friday.

TODAY: Sunny skies will become mostly cloudy later today with a cold front crossing the state. Winds will gust 20-25 mph. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s early on in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies return to mostly clear. Frost will be possible behind the cold front outside of Indy. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Cooler conditions to start. Lots of sunshine is anticipated with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Another cold front is on the way for Friday. This will bring in a chance of scattered light rain in our area. We desperately need the rain, but it doesn’t look like much with this system. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to mid-60s which is typical for this time of year. A warmup is likely going into next week.