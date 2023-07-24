Several days in the 90s this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat is on this week. Highs will climb into the low and even middle 90s. Humidity increases too sending heat indices near 100.

TODAY: We have a few thunderstorms across parts of central Indiana this morning. Those begin to fade by daybreak. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity values begin to increase later today and it begins to feel a little more uncomfortable. Storm chances are possible again this afternoon. We are under a marginal risk some of these thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. Main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: A few early evening showers/storms will be possible. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: The heat builds throughout the workweek. Highs reach near 90 across much of the state. Humidity values rise as well so feels like temperatures will be into the middle and upper 90s. A few showers/storms may pop up during the late afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: This big dome of heat continues to expand across the country. Highs climb a few degrees more for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 90s. Showers and storms are possible once again in the afternoon and some of them may be strong. There’s a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5 that some of the storms may be strong to severe.

8DAY FORECAST: Middle 90s continue for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look to be the hottest of the workweek. Feels like temperatures will soar near 100. Use caution if you’re outside for a long period of time. Daily storm chances will be possible especially into the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the 70s. Mild and muggy conditions will great you as you head throughout the week.