Weather Blog

Several hot and dry days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be hot and dry for the next several days.

TODAY: We’ll start off with some cloud cover around the area this morning. Skies become partly cloudy later this afternoon. It’s going to be hot and humid with heat index or feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. There’s a slight chance for a spotty shower in southern Indiana. Most locations should remain hot and dry for much of the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay partly cloudy. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows falling into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Humidity values drop a little bit for the day on Monday. It’s still going to feel uncomfortable but it won’t be as oppressive as the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine, a dry day with highs near 90.

TUESDAY: The high heat continues into Tuesday. It’s going to be sunny and dry with highs near 90 again. Humidity values begin to rise a little more for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Another hot and dry day on Wednesday with highs near 90 and high humidity values. A system moves through the Great Lakes, producing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Temperatures begin to fall into the middle 80s for the end of the workweek and next weekend.