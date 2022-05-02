Weather Blog

Several rain and storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a dry and mild start to the week, active weather is set to ramp back up with multiple chances for rain and storms this week.

Monday night: Rain and storms are expected to develop after sunset. Coverage will quickly become widespread.

Lows will hang around in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Be ready for a wet Tuesday with on and showers and storms throughout the day. There is the possibility for isolated stronger storms mainly south and east of Indy.

A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place for mainly southern and eastern portions of central Indiana. The higher risk for severe weather sits in far southeastern Indiana. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. There could also be isolated flooding issues as well.

Highs look to rise into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: A bit of a cooler day will be on tap for our Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Additional rain and storm chances will roll in for the second half of the workweek. It is too early to tell if Thursday will hold chances for strong to severe storms. A brief cooldown will then move in for Friday before we quickly ramp back up into the 70s by Mother’s Day on Sunday.