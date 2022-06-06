Weather Blog

Several rain and storm chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After opening up the new workweek on a warm note with scattered rain and storms statewide, we will watch the potential for more rain chances over the next several days.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storms stay with us after sunset. Activity will gradually exit the state during the overnight hours.

Mild, breezy, and damp conditions are expected tonight with lows only falling into the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Rain and storm coverage is set to become more spotty for our Tuesday with hit and miss showers and storms.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in portions of eastern and southern Indiana. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

Slightly cooler temperatures will slide into the state with highs rising into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: We look to start Wednesday with some sunshine and dry time before more scattered showers and storms arrive in our area.

Highs are set to sneak into the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be the best weather day of the week as we briefly dry out with near average temperatures. This dry stint won’t last as another chance for storms swings in for Friday. Temperatures look to stay in the upper 70s throughout the upcoming weekend.