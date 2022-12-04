Weather Blog

Several rain chances to watch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry conditions remain for tonight, but we will have plenty of chances at rain this upcoming work week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing throughout the night. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: More clouds to start off the work week. There is the chance of a few showers late in the day into Monday night. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy once again, with an isolated chance of pm showers. High temperatures near 50 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Multiple chances of rain in the forecast. Wednesday brings in a small rain chance followed by a better rain chance Thursday into early Friday. Next weekend is still looking unsettled with more rain chances. Temperatures should also be back in the 40s next Friday into the weekend.