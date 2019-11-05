Several waves of cold air to invade central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month is already off to a cold start, and the pattern even looks colder over the next eight to 10 days.

Tonight: Quiet conditions under a mostly clear sky will make for a very chilly overnight. Lows will dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s by daybreak Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Despite the cold start, we should warm up nicely heading through the afternoon. Mostly sunny to start, with partly to mostly cloudy skies to finish the day. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Next storm system will arrive very late Wednesday night, bringing isolated to scattered rain showers to the area. By Thursday morning, most of the steady rain should be setting up in the southern third of the state, while a few isolated snow showers will be possible in northern counties as colder air rushes in. No accumulation is expected, and precipitation should wrap up by Thursday afternoon and early evening.

8 day forecast: The big news in the extended forecast is the significant early cold snap that moves in by the end of the weekend and beyond. Isolated rain and snow showers riding along a cold front will move through Sunday, allowing for temps to tumble. Highs may not make it out of the 20s early next week, and lows could fall to the teens! That’s near-record cold for this time of year!