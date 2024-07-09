Severe storms possible with a tornado threat late Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and severe storms are possible later today. Some of the storms may contain strong winds and there is also a tornado threat.

TODAY: Light showers are possible for the first part of the day. More showers and storms will move in by about the midday hour. We will get a break before more severe storms move into the state later this evening. Some of the storms may bring gusty winds and there is also a tornado threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of Indiana in an enhanced risk which is a level 3 out of 5 for severe storms. Indianapolis is under a slight risk. The best chance of seeing these stronger storms is between 6 p.m and midnight. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. While the greatest tornado risk is in southern Indiana, central Indiana may also see a chance for a tornado or two.

Highs today will stay in upper 70s and lower 80s across the state. It will stay humid as well with the potential for heavy rainfall. Many locations may pick up an inch maybe up to two inches in some spots.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around overnight while strong storms come to an end. Temperatures fall into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A few spotty showers or storms may be possible early in the day. It will be breezy Wednesday with winds gusting near 25 miles per hour. Highs stay into the middle 70s which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

7 DAY FORECAST: Another rain chance is possible on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Dry for the end of the week and into the weekend. The heat returns as highs climb back into the middle and even upper 80s. 90s may return by early next week.