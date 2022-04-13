Weather Blog

Tornado warning for Lawrence, Jackson counties

> A Tornado Warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for Lawrence and Jackson counties. Movement is northeast at 35 mph. This is a radar-indicated threat. Seek shelter immediately.

> A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for southwestern Shelby County, northeastern Monroe County, southeastern Morgan County, Johnson County, Brown County, Bartholomew County, Jackson County and Jennings County. The storm is moving northeast at 45 mph. Hazard is 70 mph gusts and nickel-size hail.

> A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe counties. This storm is producing considerable wind gusts up to 70 mph. Rotation is also being noted on this storm.

> A Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired 7 p.m. Wednesday for southern Daviess, Lawrence, and Martin counties. Movement is northeast at 50 mph. Main hazard is 60 mph gusts.

> A Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for Lawrence and Martin counties. Movement is northeast at 30 mph. Main hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts.

Tracking active Wednesday night, drying out Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are continuing to monitor rain and storm chances for the remainder of our Wednesday. Some storms could turn strong to severe. Then, dry air moves in for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday night: Rain and storms are likely going into our Wednesday night.

The risk for severe weather has downgraded slightly across the state. However, there is still an Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather possible for central Indiana with scattered severe storm potential. An Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe weather is in place from Bedford points south. The primary threat is damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes are also possible. Flooding issues may arise as well.

We will work in a much colder night with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: After a chilly start to our Thursday, abundant sunshine will slide into our area. It will also be another windy day as well. In fact, wind advisories are being issued for much of Thursday in the northern third of Indiana. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected with isolated gusts to 50 MPH possible.

Highs are expected to be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Enjoy a fantastic end to the workweek with near normal temperatures and bright skies. This will be the pick of the week as high temperatures rise into the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler temperatures are expected to swing in for the weekend. Easy Sunday continues to look cool with highs in the low 50s. A few showers are possible during the second half of the day. Rain chances will linger into Monday. Temperatures look to mainly stay below normal next week.