Severe weather possible Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for an active Friday with the threat for strong to severe storms late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. We will then briefly transition towards cooler air before another warmup slides in.

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight as we work in much warmer temperatures than in previous nights. Patchy fog will develop by Friday morning. Lows will only dip into the low to mid 40s.

Friday: There is a lot to talk about for Friday’s forecast. Let’s go ahead and split Friday into two halves. Expect a cloudy start to the day with fog lingering around. Showers are set to move in by the afternoon hours, and this batch of activity looks to move out just after sunset.

Friday night: As we roll towards the overnight hours, more rain and storms are set to race into the state. This second round of activity will be monitored very carefully for the threat of severe weather.

There is currently a slight risk (level 2/5) of severe weather for much of central and southern Indiana. An enhanced risk (level 3/5) of severe weather is in place from Washington, IN and points south. The main threat is damaging winds, but there is also the possibility of up to a few tornadoes. There is even the chance for strong tornadoes (EF2+) in the far southern part of the state (shaded area with black outline).

This is far from your typical severe weather setup. It is rare to have a threat like this at night and in December of all months for Indiana. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings such as the StormTrack 8 weather app, weather radio, cell phones, etc. The main timeline for severe weather will be roughly from 11 PM EST Friday night to 5 AM EST Saturday morning.

Highs will be on the mild side for a majority of the state with numbers rising into the 60s for areas mainly along and south of interstate 70. These high temperatures will occur near the overnight hours tomorrow. Winds will become breezy by the nighttime hours.

Weekend: After Friday’s system moves out of the state, winds will continue to pick up and become strong by Saturday morning. Gusts could up to 45 MPH at times before winds slowly die down later in the day. Highs will occur very early Saturday before we decrease temperatures throughout the day. Sunday is expected to be a much more calm day with a lighter breeze and temperatures in the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We will work in a warming trend going into next week with highs returning to the 50s on Monday. By midweek, 60s make their way back into the forecast with returning rain chances by next Thursday.