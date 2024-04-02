Shifting to much colder air Wednesday with rain/snow mix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve had quite a bit of heavy rain roll through our region the last 24 hours with some severe weather in far southern Indiana early Tuesday morning.

Then, we saw severe storms develop in the afternoon hours.

Tuesday night: We will gradually work activity out of our area by tonight.

Temperatures will plummet tonight into the upper 30s to low 40s with winds staying breezy. Gusts could be up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Wednesday: You’re gonna want to drag the winter coat back out as we’re in for a miserable Wednesday. Tuesday’s low is going to practically stall out north of us and pinwheel a blanket of showers across Indiana. There will be some snow that mixes in at times.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to low 40s all day long with wind gusts approaching 30-35 MPH at times.

Thursday: It won’t be any much better for Thursday as the pesky low pressure system starts to crawl eastward. This system will still swing down scattered showers into our region along with breezy winds sticking around.

Highs will only get into the low to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will slowly improve going into the first weekend of April. Friday will be a breezy and below normal day to end the workweek with things finally drying out. We’re back into the 60s on Sunday. Next Monday, for when the solar eclipse occurs, is shaping up to feature some cloud cover with potential for some showers.