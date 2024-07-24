Short flip back to dry weather; warmup on the horizon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After having an active Wednesday with scattered heavy rainfall and storms, we’ll embark on a little dry spell before hotter air and rain chances return into next week.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms will remain possible into tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Thursday: Isolated showers may linger around through daybreak before activity moves southeastward. Then, we’ll work in mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a slight drop off in humidity. It is also worth noting that some of the wildfire smoke from Canada may reach the surface. This would drop the air quality a little bit if that happens. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Dry and near-normal conditions are expected to end the workweek. Humidity values will be just barely below the uncomfortable level. Highs look to rise into the low to mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures will turn warmer through the last weekend of July with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances will come back Sunday and persist into the first half of next week. We are still leaning toward the potential of 90-degree heat in some spots next week as well.